UrduPoint.com

SP Investigation For Upholding Professionalism To Eradicate Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SP Investigation for upholding professionalism to eradicate crimes

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) ::SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah here on Monday urged police personnel to uphold professionalism in discharge of their duties and work to maintain drug-free society.

He was addressing certificates distribution ceremony among policemen at Police Lines and said that a policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful employees.

SP said the police department always served indiscriminately for protection of lives and properties of the masses. He directed all the policemen to take stern action against criminals to ensure peace and tranquility in the society.

He said a crackdown against drug peddlers and street criminals would continue till its logical conclusion.

SP Investigation said that pursuing reward and punishment was meant to enhance efficiency and performance of the police force.

Related Topics

Police Criminals All

Recent Stories

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

40 minutes ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.