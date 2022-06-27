SP Investigation for upholding professionalism to eradicate crimes

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) ::SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah here on Monday urged police personnel to uphold professionalism in discharge of their duties and work to maintain drug-free society.

He was addressing certificates distribution ceremony among policemen at Police Lines and said that a policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful employees.

SP said the police department always served indiscriminately for protection of lives and properties of the masses. He directed all the policemen to take stern action against criminals to ensure peace and tranquility in the society.

He said a crackdown against drug peddlers and street criminals would continue till its logical conclusion.

SP Investigation said that pursuing reward and punishment was meant to enhance efficiency and performance of the police force.