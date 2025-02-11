SP Investigation Holds Crucial Meeting With SDPOs & SHOs
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened by SP in Investigation Head Quarters Haseeb Javed Soomro with SDPOs and SHOs of Sub-Division City and Site Area to discuss the current crime situation in the region at his office here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, SP Investigation emphasized the need for all SHOs to crack down heavily on professional criminals and drug peddlers.
He also urged them to enhance patrolling and snap checking to prevent crimes. The officers were directed to perform their duties with diligence, dedication, and honesty.
SP Investigation further instructed the officers to investigate cases of theft and robbery, arrest the accused, and recover stolen goods. He also warned that any police officer or official found involved in corruption would face disciplinary action.
The meeting aimed to devise a comprehensive strategy to curb crime and maintain law and order in the region.
