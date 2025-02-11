Open Menu

SP Investigation Holds Crucial Meeting With SDPOs & SHOs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SP investigation holds crucial meeting with SDPOs & SHOs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened by SP in Investigation Head Quarters Haseeb Javed Soomro with SDPOs and SHOs of Sub-Division City and Site Area to discuss the current crime situation in the region at his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, SP Investigation emphasized the need for all SHOs to crack down heavily on professional criminals and drug peddlers.

He also urged them to enhance patrolling and snap checking to prevent crimes. The officers were directed to perform their duties with diligence, dedication, and honesty.

SP Investigation further instructed the officers to investigate cases of theft and robbery, arrest the accused, and recover stolen goods. He also warned that any police officer or official found involved in corruption would face disciplinary action.

The meeting aimed to devise a comprehensive strategy to curb crime and maintain law and order in the region.

Recent Stories

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

17 minutes ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

31 minutes ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

46 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

1 hour ago
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan