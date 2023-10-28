Open Menu

SP Investigation Tank Inquires After Health Of Injured SHO In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir here on Saturday visited Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, who got injured in a terrorist attack on Gomal Police station on October 22 last.

According to a police spokesman, the SP, along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Investigation Sharif Ullah Khan and other staff, visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of under treatment SHO. He also presented a bouquet to the injured SHO and prayed for his early recovery.

The visiting police officer expressed his satisfaction over the treatment facilities being extended to the injured policeman.

Speaking on this occasion, the SP said the brave and courageous officers like Asghar Wazir were national heroes and the pride of the police department.

He mentioned that the police would never leave their ‘Ghazis’ alone.

He said the police were making all out efforts to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack and hoped that they would be brought to justice soon.

It is worth mentioning here that SHO Asghar Wazir was injured in a terrorist attack on Gomal Police station, Tank on the night of October 22.

APP/akt

