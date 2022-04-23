UrduPoint.com

SP Investigation To Probe Murder Of Young Shepherd, Says DPO

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 10:36 PM

SP Investigation to probe murder of young shepherd, says DPO

District Police Office (DPO) Tariq Wilayat Saturday visited the residence of deceased teenager Mohsin who was allegedly brutally beheaded by a landlord last Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Tariq Wilayat Saturday visited the residence of deceased teenager Mohsin who was allegedly brutally beheaded by a landlord last Friday.

He assured the aggrieved family of proper investigations by a team led by SP investigations for award of punishment to brutal accused involved in the gruesome murder.

A teenaged shepherd Mohsin (14) was allegedly hanged to death by a landlord namely Fayyaz Ghazlani and his servant Bilal Arain after he became angry upon trespassing of his goat in his wheat field.

Accused had tied a rope around Mohsin's neck and hanged him by a tree, according to FIR. Both accused were arrested the same day on DPO's orders.

DPO expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and promised investigations on merit covering all angles. He added that accused would get exemplary punishment as per law.

Meanwhile, DPO accompanying SP Investigations Ziaullah and DSP Alipur Munawar Buzdar also visited the crime scene where the child was murdered.

