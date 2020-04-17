SP Iqbal Town visits Ehsaas Kafalat programme centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Superintendent of Police (SP) Iqbal Town Division Muhammad Ajmal Friday visited Ehsaas Kafalat programme centre in the division to monitor security arrangements.

During the visit, he briefed the police officials deployed at the center to ensure social distancing and precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

He directed the police officials to behave in polite manner with those visiting the Kafalat centers, particularly woman visitors.

He said that the use of metal detectors and walk-through gates should be ensured during physical checking at entry and exit points.

The SP said that visitors with physical disability should be treated with special care by the police officials, adding that all the policemen deployed at Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centers should perform their duties with passion and responsibility to serve people. The police have also been playing the role of frontline force against coronavirus pandemic, he added.