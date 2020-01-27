UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Islamabad For Constituting Teams To Ensure Proclaimed Offenders' Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

SP Islamabad for constituting teams to ensure proclaimed offenders' arrest

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Islamabad, Omar Khan, Monday directed its zone police to constitute special teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Islamabad, Omar Khan, Monday directed its zone police to constitute special teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

He made that decision during a meeting held here to review the crime situation in the area and performance of police officials. The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and�Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Saddar Zone.

Omar Khan also directed to launch a crackdown against court absconders besides taking steps against motor theft and keep vigilance eye on suspected vehicles and persons.

He asked the cops to improve checking at police pickets as well as to expedite efforts for curbing drug peddling activities in the area.

He directed the personnel to hand over the recovered looted items to their owners by following Standard Operating Procedures.

The SP urged the cops to adopt decent attitude while interacting with citizens as per vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan.

Reviewing the progress on the tasks assigned to police officials he warned the police officials to not show slackness on duty , adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in poor performance and non-accomplishing task.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Poor Vehicles Progress Saddar Court

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.