SP Islamabad for constituting teams to ensure proclaimed offenders' arrest

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Islamabad, Omar Khan, Monday directed its zone police to constitute special teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Islamabad, Omar Khan, Monday directed its zone police to constitute special teams to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders.

He made that decision during a meeting held here to review the crime situation in the area and performance of police officials. The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and�Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in Saddar Zone.

Omar Khan also directed to launch a crackdown against court absconders besides taking steps against motor theft and keep vigilance eye on suspected vehicles and persons.

He asked the cops to improve checking at police pickets as well as to expedite efforts for curbing drug peddling activities in the area.

He directed the personnel to hand over the recovered looted items to their owners by following Standard Operating Procedures.

The SP urged the cops to adopt decent attitude while interacting with citizens as per vision of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan.

Reviewing the progress on the tasks assigned to police officials he warned the police officials to not show slackness on duty , adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in poor performance and non-accomplishing task.