UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Islamabad Urges Local To Cooperate With Police For Better Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:00 PM

SP Islamabad urges local to cooperate with police for better law and order

The Superintendent of Police (SP),Islamabad, Sarfarz Ahmed Virk Monday urged the locals to cooperate with police personnel for ensuring effective policing at their areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP),Islamabad, Sarfarz Ahmed Virk Monday urged the locals to cooperate with police personnel for ensuring effective policing at their areas.

Addressing to 'Open Kutchery' held at the jurisdiction of Secretariat police ,he asked the residents to identify the persons involved in anti-social activities in their surroundings for taking legal actions against them.

"Zero tolerance policy being adopted against personnel showing slackness on the duties to facilitate the public at maximum, he added.

He said that Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam)' which is a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

On the occasion, he listened problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The participants lauded Islamabad Police step towards friendly police ecology in the city and hoped for early resolve on their grievances.

Member local commission, Ali Bukhari, assistant commissioner, Asad Ullah, Sub-divisional police officers , Station house officers , members of conciliatory committee besides a large number of people attended the event.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Event

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

47 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

47 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Govt. focusing on highlighting core issue o ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed in wall collapse in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan National Songs to infuse new life t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.