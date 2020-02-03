SP Islamabad urges local to cooperate with police for better law and order

The Superintendent of Police (SP),Islamabad, Sarfarz Ahmed Virk Monday urged the locals to cooperate with police personnel for ensuring effective policing at their areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Superintendent of Police (SP),Islamabad, Sarfarz Ahmed Virk Monday urged the locals to cooperate with police personnel for ensuring effective policing at their areas.

Addressing to 'Open Kutchery' held at the jurisdiction of Secretariat police ,he asked the residents to identify the persons involved in anti-social activities in their surroundings for taking legal actions against them.

"Zero tolerance policy being adopted against personnel showing slackness on the duties to facilitate the public at maximum, he added.

He said that Islamabad police was adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam � Phir Kalam)' which is a step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

On the occasion, he listened problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The participants lauded Islamabad Police step towards friendly police ecology in the city and hoped for early resolve on their grievances.

Member local commission, Ali Bukhari, assistant commissioner, Asad Ullah, Sub-divisional police officers , Station house officers , members of conciliatory committee besides a large number of people attended the event.