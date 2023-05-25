UrduPoint.com

SP Killa Saifullah Pays Homage To Martyrs On Pakistan Martyrs' Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 10:03 PM

SP Killa Saifullah pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Martyrs' Day

Superintendent of Police (SP) Killa Saifulllah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Thursday paid rich tribute to martyrs on celebration of Youm-e Takreem-e-Shuhda-e- Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Killa Saifulllah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Thursday paid rich tribute to martyrs on celebration of Youm-e Takreem-e-Shuhda-e- Pakistan.

He also visited the graveyard of Shaheed Mattiullah and offered fateh at his grave in Kan Mehhtrzai B, area about 70 km from District Killa Saifulllah.

Floral wreath and Pakistan flag was laid down upon the Grave of Shaheed by SP Killa Saiffulah. Father of Shaheed also accompanied police.

On this occasion, SP Killa Saifulllah told the family of Shaheed that police department would always be in close contact with the families of Shuhdas and would do all possible help under the available resources.

He said that martyrs would be remembered on every occasion of life.

He said that police were taking all possible measures to maintain peace in the area.

Family members thanked SP and district police for remembering them at all events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Family All From

Recent Stories

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in ..

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

5 minutes ago
 PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

9 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

9 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches Unity 25 Spa ..

Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches Unity 25 Spacecraft After Almost 2 Years G ..

2 minutes ago
 Police organizes candle lighting ceremony to pay t ..

Police organizes candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.