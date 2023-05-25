SP Killa Saifullah pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Martyrs' Day

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Killa Saifulllah Manzoor Ahmed Buledi on Thursday paid rich tribute to martyrs on celebration of Youm-e Takreem-e-Shuhda-e- Pakistan.

He also visited the graveyard of Shaheed Mattiullah and offered fateh at his grave in Kan Mehhtrzai B, area about 70 km from District Killa Saifulllah.

Floral wreath and Pakistan flag was laid down upon the Grave of Shaheed by SP Killa Saiffulah. Father of Shaheed also accompanied police.

On this occasion, SP Killa Saifulllah told the family of Shaheed that police department would always be in close contact with the families of Shuhdas and would do all possible help under the available resources.

He said that martyrs would be remembered on every occasion of life.

He said that police were taking all possible measures to maintain peace in the area.

Family members thanked SP and district police for remembering them at all events.