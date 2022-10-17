SP Latif Baloch died, two injured in Besima road mishap

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Latif Baloch died and two police personnel received injuries on National Highway near Besima area of Kharan district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Latif Baloch died and two police personnel received injuries on National Highway near Besima area of Kharan district on Monday.

According to police sources, SP Abdul Latif Baloch along with two police personnel was heading to his house Panjgur in a vehicle when the vehicle overturned on National Highway due to over attack.

As a result, the police official succumbed to his injuries on way of the hospital while the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where they were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further medical aid after completion of initial medical process.

The victim was recently transferred from Suhbatpur to Quetta despite he had also preformed his duty as SP of Washuk area.