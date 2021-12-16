SP LG Secy stresses need of corona vaccination for all

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Muhammad Altaf Baloch on Thursday said that vaccination against coronavirus was dire need and all the citizens must get themselves inoculated to avert the virus.

He said the government had launched door-to-door corona vaccination drive which yielded positive results during its first phase, adding that the second phase of the campaign was also underway. He directed all the departments concerned to perform their duties in a good way to make the drive a success.

The secretary expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of the second phase of the corona vaccination campaign.

Altaf Baloch asked the teams working in the field to improve their performance further.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Fayyaz said that in the second phase 350,933 people have been vaccinated, of which 129,239 people given first dose while 221,694 were given second dose so far.

The secretary expressed dissatisfaction over current week performance over last week. Health CEO said that anti-polio drive was underway in the district due to which the performance was affected and next week the performance would be improved and the target would be achieved.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ehsan-ul-Haq and others.