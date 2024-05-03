SP Malik Ikram Retires
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 09:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) SP Malik Ikram retired from the police department on completion of professional service.
IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar presented a commemorative shield and bouquet to Malik Ikram on the occasion of his retirement. He expressed good wishes for the future of SP Malik Ikram.
He said that Punjab Police is like a family, and the department maintains close liaison with retired officers and officials.
Punjab Police Spokesman said that SP Malik Ikram served in the police department for 34 years.
Malik Ikram had joined the police service as a sub-inspector and continued to excel in his career with excellent performance. SP Malik Ikram was serving as SP Traffic Saddar Lahore these days.
