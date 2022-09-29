UrduPoint.com

SP Manzoor Buledi Transferred To Killa Saifullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

SP Manzoor Buledi transferred to Killa Saifullah

Superintended of Police (SP) Nazoor Ahmad Buledi Coastal Highway N10 Zone II (Two) Gwadar has been transferred to Killa Saifullah as SP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Superintended of Police (SP) Nazoor Ahmad Buledi Coastal Highway N10 Zone II (Two) Gwadar has been transferred to Killa Saifullah as SP.

The elders of the area thanked IG Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh for appointing an able and brave officer as SP Killa Saifullah.

"We heartily congratulate Buledi upon his transfer in the area. He has performed his duty as SP Killa Saifullah before, and we hope that he will serve the area with best of his abilities," the elders said.

Related Topics

Police Gwadar Best

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengu ..

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengue cases

2 minutes ago
 SACM shares details of Rabi-ul-Awwal month program ..

SACM shares details of Rabi-ul-Awwal month programs

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN ..

Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN Telecoms Union

3 minutes ago
 ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Ha ..

ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Hanif Memon

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's irresponsible, conspiratorial narrati ..

Imran Khan's irresponsible, conspiratorial narrative on 'Cipher' exposed before ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Amends Alaska Disaster Declaration After Maj ..

Biden Amends Alaska Disaster Declaration After Major Storm, Increases Aid - Whit ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.