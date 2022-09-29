SP Manzoor Buledi transferred to Killa Saifullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Superintended of Police (SP) Nazoor Ahmad Buledi Coastal Highway N10 Zone II (Two) Gwadar has been transferred to Killa Saifullah as SP.

The elders of the area thanked IG Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh for appointing an able and brave officer as SP Killa Saifullah.

"We heartily congratulate Buledi upon his transfer in the area. He has performed his duty as SP Killa Saifullah before, and we hope that he will serve the area with best of his abilities," the elders said.