SP Martyred In Terrorist Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 08:20 AM

SP martyred in terrorist attack

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In a terrorists' attack on police in Zara Mattan area here on Tuesday SP Muhammad Ijaz embraced martyrdom while three others sustained injuries.

According to Rescue 1122, the three injured included DSP Naseem Khan, Mansoor and Saleem.

APP/adi

