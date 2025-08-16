SP Muzaffargarh Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Asghar Aulakh, on the instructions of DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, held an open court on Saturday in his office to listen to the complaints of citizens and provide them with justice.
According to details, during the open court, the SP listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve their issues on the spot.
He assured that the doors of his office were open to the common citizens, and it was his duty to resolve their problems on priority basis.
He directed the concerned officers to seek timely reports of the complaints and ensure their resolution.
He reiterated that providing justice to the people s the top priority of the police department, and no effort will be spared in achieving this goal.
The open court is part of the police department's efforts to increase accessibility and accountability.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SP Muzaffargarh holds open court to address public grievances5 minutes ago
-
Vanishing honey: Swat’s beekeepers caught in climate’s crosshairs5 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of 2 children5 minutes ago
-
CM launches veterinary internship program6 minutes ago
-
Meeting regarding fares reduction held6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM telephones GB Governor, KPK govt, expresses sorrow over flood situation35 minutes ago
-
"DI Khan Floods:CM Gandapur to Oversee Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Areas"35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthen ties with Bangladesh: Tarar36 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab lays foundation stone of development projects in Korangi36 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh inspects Primary Health Center Langar Sarai46 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for isolated places in cities including Karachi46 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator urges all political parties to support relief activities in flood-affected areas46 minutes ago