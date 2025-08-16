Open Menu

SP Muzaffargarh Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Asghar Aulakh, on the instructions of DPO Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, held an open court on Saturday in his office to listen to the complaints of citizens and provide them with justice.

According to details, during the open court, the SP listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to the concerned officers to resolve their issues on the spot.

He assured that the doors of his office were open to the common citizens, and it was his duty to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He directed the concerned officers to seek timely reports of the complaints and ensure their resolution.

He reiterated that providing justice to the people s the top priority of the police department, and no effort will be spared in achieving this goal.

The open court is part of the police department's efforts to increase accessibility and accountability.

