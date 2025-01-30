SP Naqvi conducts surprise inspection at PS Bani Gala

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone, Kazim Naqvi, conducted a surprise visit to Bani Gala police station on Thursday, inspecting records, the front desk, investigation officers’ rooms, and other facilities

According to police spokesperson, the inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the police officials to listen to the problems of every citizen who comes to the police station with respect.

The welfare of police officers is among the top priorities of the Islamabad police, he added. He further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active, and the problems faced by citizens and police officers should be resolved on a first priority basis.

