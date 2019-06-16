UrduPoint.com
SP NHMP Emphasizes Using Helmet While Riding Bike

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The SP National Highway and Motorway Police Ajmal Baloch has asked the motorcycle riders to follow safety rules while riding on the highways and motorways.

Speaking at a seminar held in Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on Saturday Baloch emphasized on the need of wearing helmets. "Without wearing helmets the bike riders are most likely to suffer head injuries in the event of an accident," he observed.

Baloch advised the riders to ride the motorbikes on the service roads instead of the highway and always keep the motorbikes on left track.

He also underlined the need of using rear view side glasses on the motorbikes without which he said the overtaking could be a risky move.

The representatives from Nooriabad industrial zone including Ziaur Rehman, Khalid Iqbal and Imran Ghanchi, among others, also spoke.

On the occasion, 1000 helmets were distributed among the motorbike riders.

