SP NH&MP Stresses To Maintain Standard Of Police

SP, National Highways and Motorway Police Sukkur zone, Javed Iqbal Chadhar has said that timely and effective help was the hallmark of motorway police and its standard must be maintained at all cost

He said this during a visit to the NM&HP Helpline center here on Tuesday.

He directed the officers to install speed checking cameras in accident-prone areas to ensure maximum safety of road users.

