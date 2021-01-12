SP NH&MP Sukkur stresses creating awareness about safety helmets

SP National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Ghulam Zahid Nazeer has said on Tuesday the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :SP National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Ghulam Zahid Nazeer has said on Tuesday the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists.

He was speaking in a lecture on avoiding accidents, safe driving and advantages of safety helmet.

Social figures, representatives of civil society, media, personnel of NH&MP and a good number of general public were also attended.

The SP said that in the second phase, the NH&MP personnel launched a crackdown on motorcyclists not wearing helmets, confiscating their motorcycles or documents and driving licences, and imposing fine on the law-violators.