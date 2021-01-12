UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP NH&MP Sukkur Stresses Creating Awareness About Safety Helmets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

SP NH&MP Sukkur stresses creating awareness about safety helmets

SP National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Ghulam Zahid Nazeer has said on Tuesday the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :SP National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Ghulam Zahid Nazeer has said on Tuesday the NH&MP had always focused on safety of road users and creating awareness about advantages of safety helmets for motorcyclists.

He was speaking in a lecture on avoiding accidents, safe driving and advantages of safety helmet.

Social figures, representatives of civil society, media, personnel of NH&MP and a good number of general public were also attended.

The SP said that in the second phase, the NH&MP personnel launched a crackdown on motorcyclists not wearing helmets, confiscating their motorcycles or documents and driving licences, and imposing fine on the law-violators.

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Fine Road Sukkur Media

Recent Stories

More legislation to be made for vitalizing KP asse ..

2 minutes ago

Tianjin container Freight Index down 0.32 pct

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 27 more lives, 508 new cases repor ..

2 minutes ago

No approval to Amazon Hotel sans environmental com ..

5 minutes ago

Spain Sees Coldest Night in 20 Years - Reports

5 minutes ago

Six dead, 19 missing in Congo River barge sinking

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.