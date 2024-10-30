Open Menu

SP Operational Visits Nowshera Virkan Police Station, Addresses Public Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SP operational visits Nowshera Virkan police station, addresses public concerns

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Operational Dr. Raza Tanveer on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to the Nowshera Virkan Police Station to assess its performance and administrative matters.

According to the Police, during the visit, an open court was held where citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Many complaints were raised regarding crime prevention, delays in investigations, and feelings of public insecurity.

Dr. Tanveer took the complaints seriously, instructing Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Vito to address the issues immediately.

He emphasized the need for improved interactions between police and the public and called for a commitment to delivering justice.

The SP urged the police staff to enhance their effectiveness in solving community problems and to improve the overall quality of police services.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Nowshera Virkan Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

15 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

15 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

15 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

15 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

14 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

14 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

14 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

15 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan