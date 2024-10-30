SP operational visits Nowshera Virkan police station, addresses public concerns

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Operational Dr. Raza Tanveer on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to the Nowshera Virkan Police Station to assess its performance and administrative matters.

According to the Police, during the visit, an open court was held where citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Many complaints were raised regarding crime prevention, delays in investigations, and feelings of public insecurity.

Dr. Tanveer took the complaints seriously, instructing Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Vito to address the issues immediately.

He emphasized the need for improved interactions between police and the public and called for a commitment to delivering justice.

The SP urged the police staff to enhance their effectiveness in solving community problems and to improve the overall quality of police services.

