SP Operational Visits Nowshera Virkan Police Station, Addresses Public Concerns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Superintendent Police (SP) Operational Dr. Raza Tanveer on Wednesday conducted a surprise visit to the Nowshera Virkan Police Station to assess its performance and administrative matters.
According to the Police, during the visit, an open court was held where citizens had the opportunity to voice their concerns.
Many complaints were raised regarding crime prevention, delays in investigations, and feelings of public insecurity.
Dr. Tanveer took the complaints seriously, instructing Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Vito to address the issues immediately.
He emphasized the need for improved interactions between police and the public and called for a commitment to delivering justice.
The SP urged the police staff to enhance their effectiveness in solving community problems and to improve the overall quality of police services.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7th polio case of KP reported from Nowshera54 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues 3rd consecutive day successfully in AJK56 seconds ago
-
Heirs of blast victim compensated1 minute ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film maker, music composer Khawaja Khurshid Anwar observed1 minute ago
-
University holds traffic rules awareness seminar in Murree11 minutes ago
-
Price magistrate cracks down on overpricing in Murree markets11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 strengthens hotel safety measures21 minutes ago
-
Public urged to cooperate for successful polio campaign21 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Tank dies at LRH21 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons visits district jail Bhakkar21 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA directed to take coping measures for improving capital’s air quality21 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach 11 with 141 new cases51 minutes ago