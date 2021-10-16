UrduPoint.com

SP Operations Held 'Khuli Katchery' At Sherkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:02 PM

SP Operations held 'Khuli Katchery' at Sherkot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Superintendent Police Operations, Ziaullah on Saturday held an open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Village Council Sherkot and listened to the problems of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziaullah said that conduct of open court was meant to facilitate people and provide them chances to apprise authorities about their problems and issues.

He said efforts are underway to provide speedy relief to people and abridge gap between masses and police.

He also urged police to work with dedication and win confidence of people through professionalism and hard work.

