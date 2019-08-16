SP Pakistan Railways Sukkur holds Darbar

Superintendent of Police, Pakistan Railways, Sukkur, Muhammad Azeem Khan called upon Railways police officials to be polite and accommodative during discharge of their official duties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police, Pakistan Railways, Sukkur, Muhammad Azeem Khan called upon Railways police officials to be polite and accommodative during discharge of their official duties.

Addressing a Darbar at his office here on Friday, he also advised the police officials to mend their behavior while dealing with passengers.

He said that the additional police force has been deployed in all the passenger trains across the country to ensure safety of travelers and avert any mishap.

He added round-the-clock patrolling has also been initiated in and around all the important railway stations.

The SP said that stringent efforts were being made to provide safe journey, provide quality and timely help to train users and bring discipline on all railways stations of the region.

He also expressed his commitment in resolving the problems and working for the welfare of the Pakistan Railways police personnel.