UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Pakistan Railways Sukkur Holds Darbar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:01 PM

SP Pakistan Railways Sukkur holds Darbar

Superintendent of Police, Pakistan Railways, Sukkur, Muhammad Azeem Khan called upon Railways police officials to be polite and accommodative during discharge of their official duties

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Superintendent of Police, Pakistan Railways, Sukkur, Muhammad Azeem Khan called upon Railways police officials to be polite and accommodative during discharge of their official duties.

Addressing a Darbar at his office here on Friday, he also advised the police officials to mend their behavior while dealing with passengers.

He said that the additional police force has been deployed in all the passenger trains across the country to ensure safety of travelers and avert any mishap.

He added round-the-clock patrolling has also been initiated in and around all the important railway stations.

The SP said that stringent efforts were being made to provide safe journey, provide quality and timely help to train users and bring discipline on all railways stations of the region.

He also expressed his commitment in resolving the problems and working for the welfare of the Pakistan Railways police personnel.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Sukkur All

Recent Stories

German Detective Tries Again to Provide Dutch Pros ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Mayor Sukkur visits different areas

5 minutes ago

Preparations afoot for tree plantation in Multan

5 minutes ago

DC directs officials to improve cleaning

5 minutes ago

Russia's Morgulov, North Korean Diplomats Discuss ..

3 minutes ago

Teenager drowns in Tarbaila Dam

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.