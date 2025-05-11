SP Pari Gul conducts surprise visit to Lohi Bher Police Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan Zone, Pari Gul Tareen, paid a surprise visit on Sunday to Lohi Bher Police Station to review measures for public facilitation, police welfare, and address administrative matters.

An official told APP that during the visit, she met with officers posted at the station and was briefed on ongoing administrative affairs.

SP Pari Gul inspected the record room, lockup, and reviewed official records, assessing the overall facilities provided to police personnel.

On this occasion, SP Pari Gul directed the staff to strengthen the role of the reconciliation committee, treat citizens with courtesy, and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

She emphasized that any mistreatment or inappropriate behavior toward the public would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and instructed officers to ensure the welfare of police personnel is also addressed promptly.

APP-rzr-mkz