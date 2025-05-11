SP Pari Gul Conducts Surprise Visit To Lohi Bher Police Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan Zone, Pari Gul Tareen, paid a surprise visit on Sunday to Lohi Bher Police Station to review measures for public facilitation, police welfare, and address administrative matters.
An official told APP that during the visit, she met with officers posted at the station and was briefed on ongoing administrative affairs.
SP Pari Gul inspected the record room, lockup, and reviewed official records, assessing the overall facilities provided to police personnel.
On this occasion, SP Pari Gul directed the staff to strengthen the role of the reconciliation committee, treat citizens with courtesy, and resolve their issues on a priority basis.
She emphasized that any mistreatment or inappropriate behavior toward the public would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and instructed officers to ensure the welfare of police personnel is also addressed promptly.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore rallies behind armed forces after decisive blow to Indian aggression32 seconds ago
-
Youm Tashakur: A national tribute to defenders of Pakistan for thwarting India's aggression35 seconds ago
-
SP Pari Gul conducts surprise visit to Lohi Bher Police Station38 seconds ago
-
Balochistan youth brimming with talent, govt striving to showcase potential on global stage: Meena M ..40 seconds ago
-
RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory10 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows zero tolerance for crime, negligence in duty10 minutes ago
-
Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system b ..11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Multan marks Victory Day11 minutes ago
-
Agreement signed to mobilize up to $100 million investment in IT11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army is the crown of our heads: IPP11 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions in Punjab to open from Monday11 minutes ago