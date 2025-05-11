Open Menu

SP Pari Gul Conducts Surprise Visit To Lohi Bher Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 09:00 PM

SP Pari Gul conducts surprise visit to Lohi Bher Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan Zone, Pari Gul Tareen, paid a surprise visit on Sunday to Lohi Bher Police Station to review measures for public facilitation, police welfare, and address administrative matters.

An official told APP that during the visit, she met with officers posted at the station and was briefed on ongoing administrative affairs.

SP Pari Gul inspected the record room, lockup, and reviewed official records, assessing the overall facilities provided to police personnel.

On this occasion, SP Pari Gul directed the staff to strengthen the role of the reconciliation committee, treat citizens with courtesy, and resolve their issues on a priority basis.

She emphasized that any mistreatment or inappropriate behavior toward the public would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and instructed officers to ensure the welfare of police personnel is also addressed promptly.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan