SP Pari Gul Issues Security Guidelines To Personnel At Checkpoints
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Pari Gul Tareen visited various checkpoints in the Swan Zone,on Sunday where she provided special security instructions to officers and personnel stationed at these locations.
“Police officers and personnel are actively engaged in patrolling the streets,” SP Pari Gul Tareen stated.
A public relation officer told APP that, the Pari Gul instructed officers to ensure that roads are not blocked during vehicle checks to maintain a smooth flow of traffic and directed them to set up barriers for designated vehicle inspection areas.
“Special care must be taken to consider families traveling in vehicles during checks,” she added, advising that lady police officers be called upon to assist in inspecting suspicious vehicles with families on board.
“It is crucial that citizens do not feel intimidated by the police during checks,” SP Pari Gul urged.
SP Pari Gul also instructed officers to remove helmets from motorcyclists for thorough checks.
“During inspections, every citizen must be treated with the utmost courtesy,” she emphasized.
SP Pari Gul also urged the public to cooperate with police efforts to maintain security.
"These measures are designed to ensure the safety of the city and its residents," SP concluded.
