SP Pari Gul Pays Surprise Visit To Industrial Area, Women Police Stations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, Administration and Operations Pari Gul Tareen paid surprise visits to the Industrial Area Police Station and the Women Police Station in Islamabad.
An official told APP on Sunday that during her visit to the Industrial Area Police Station, SP Pari Gul Tareen inspected the front desk facilities where modern digital systems are being used to assist citizens. She interacted with officers on duty and inquired about the handling of public complaints and the mechanism for their prompt redressal. She directed that every complaint must be addressed on priority, adding that the Primary objective of police was to serve the people.
SP Pari Gul said the use of technology would save citizens’ time and also enhance their trust in the police.
Later, the SP visited the Women Police Station, where she reviewed ongoing construction and development work. She expressed satisfaction with the quality of infrastructure and instructed the concerned officials to complete the project at the earliest.
She emphasized that provision of modern facilities at women-specific police stations would not only boost women’s confidence but also ensure their easy access to law enforcement services.
During her visits, SP Pari Gul underscored that modernizing the policing system was the need of the hour. Improvements in infrastructure and the introduction of digital facilities would further strengthen the bond of trust between citizens and the police, she added.
