SP Pari Gul Vows Transparency, Swift Action In Heinous Crime Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan Zone Pari Gul Tareen on Friday chaired a key meeting and vowed to ensure transparency and efficiency in the investigation of heinous crimes, directing officers to expedite action against criminal elements

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was held under the supervision of SP Pari Gul, which was attended by SDPOs, SHOs, and officers from the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit. During the meeting, ongoing investigations related to robbery and other serious crimes were reviewed in detail.

SP Pari Gul emphasized strict legal action against individuals involved in heinous crimes, directing that all arrested accused be interrogated on merit.

She said challans should be submitted to courts with concrete and admissible evidence.

SP Pari Gul said courts must be ensured to award maximum punishment to convicted criminals, and officers should work diligently to trace and arrest the remaining members of criminal gangs, as well as those declared wanted.

She said the prompt arrest of absconders and proclaimed offenders must also be prioritized, adding that the protection of citizens’ lives and property remains the foremost duty of the police. “Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated,” SP Pari Gul said.

