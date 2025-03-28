SP Pari Gull Visits PS Khanna , Emphasizes Public Service
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Superintendent of police (SP) Swan Zone Pari Gull Tareen visited Khanna Police Station on Friday to inspect facilities, review service standards.
A public relation officer told APP that the SP Pari Gull reviewed various sections of the police station, including the front desk and lock-up, to ensure smooth operations and citizen-friendly service delivery.
During the visit, SP noticed an elderly woman inside the station, stopped her vehicle, and inquired about her well-being.
As a gesture of respect and compassion, she presented the woman with flowers.
SP Pari Gull said that police personnel must treat citizens with courtesy and professionalism, adding that any misconduct or inappropriate behavior towards the elderly, women, or children would not be tolerated.
She further directed the police staff to take all necessary steps to resolve public grievances effectively, emphasizing that ensuring public trust in law enforcement remains a top priority./APP-rzr-mkz
