SP Patrolling for publicizing helpline 1124

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :SP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal has directed the officers as well as officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police to publicize helpline 1124 in order to help the commuters during need hours at maximum extent.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that road safety awareness is need of the hour because congestion on highways is on the rise day by day. He said that smooth flow of vehicular traffic is the first and foremost duty of Punjab Highway Patrol police and in this connection, broad awareness campaigns should be launched to sensitize the farmers to avoid burning of their crop residues after harvesting.

He also directed all PHP Post Incharge to take action against the vehicles bearing fake registration and running on roads with green number plates. He said that fatal accidents claimed almost thousands innocent lives per year. Therefore, mobile education unit of PHP police should accelerate its efforts to create awareness in educational institutions, public places, bus terminals, union councils, health care centers and commercial markets about traffic rules and regulations.

He said that road camps should also be organized as these will help people to know about traffic rules and regulations easily. These camps will also build soft image of police department, he said and directed for distribution of pamphlets and leaflets about objectives and steps of police department for public safety and security.

Meanwhile, Incharge Mobile Education PHP Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti said that a comprehensive plan has been devised to visit educational institutions and conduct seminars to create awareness about the hazards of irresponsible and reckless driving on roads. The roadshows and awareness walks will also be conducted to spread message of road sense and traffic sensibility among general public.

He said that PHP Helpline 1124 is active round the clock and the commuters and travelers may contact it in case of emergency, road mishap. If the road user faces any kind of harassment on the road or he/she notices any unlawful activity on the road, he/she should call on PHP Helpline 1124.

He said that there is no problem if tyre of vehicle is flattened or any mechanical fault occurs during night hours. But the commuter should just call on PHP helpline 1124 and the concerned patrolling vehicle will respond immediately within 5 to 15 minutes.

The PHP helpline 1124 provides sense of protection to road users. The commuters should feel free and be confident to call on PHP Helpline 1124 in case of any emergency, distress and accident, he added.