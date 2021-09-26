SP (Patrolling) inaugurates tree plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Superintendent Police (Patrolling), Chaudhry Muhammad Sharif inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at patrolling post Yazman circle.

Punjab Highway and Patrolling Police have launched tree plantation campaign in Bahawalpur region.

SP (Patrolling) Bahawalpur region arrived at patrolling post in Tailwala area in Yazman tehsil and inaugurated the tree plantation drive. He planted a sapling at the patrolling post premises.

He instructed the officials to ensure implementation of tree plantation drive at all patrolling posts in the region.