SP Patrolling Urges Bike Riders To Wear Helmet

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:10 PM

SP Patrolling urges bike riders to wear helmet

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Superintendent Police (Patrolling) Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Shareef has urged motorcyclists to wear helmet while riding bikes.

In a message issued by the Patrolling Police here, he said that the drivers must avoid overloading and over speeding. "Several road accidents take place due to overloading and over speeding," he said.

He said that bike riders must wear helmet when driving their motorcycles.

He said that it was observed that people used mobile phone while driving a vehicle.

"People must avoid using mobile phone during driving," he said, adding that If a driver want to listen a phone call, first of all he or she should park his or her vehicle off the road before listening to a phone call.

He directed the officials of Patrolling Police to take stern action against those found involved in one-wheeling. He said that people could get help from Patrolling Police by calling on Help Line 1124 while driving on highways.

