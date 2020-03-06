SP Patrolling urges masses to avoid unnecessary travelling during rain

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :SP Patrolling police Zubaida Parveen urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travelling during rain to prevent mishaps.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Zubaida Parveen said that the patrolling police utilising maximum resources to protect public lives during driving.

She said that citizens could protect themselves by following precautionary measures. She urged citizens to drive at low speed while travelling on road during rain.

He said that public transport would be better option than motorcycle during rain.

She urged drivers to avoid violations of over speed, over loading and one way to prevent mishaps.

SP Patrolling urged masses to contact patrolling police helpline 1124 in case of any emergency.