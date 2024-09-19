Open Menu

SP Pays Surprise Visit To PS Industrial Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area zone on Thursday pays a surprise visit to Industrial Area police station.

According to a police public relations officer, under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi the SP Industrial Area Zone Ali Raza paid a surprise visit to Industrial Area Police station.

He said during the visit, SP Ali Raza checked the station records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barrack.

On this occasion, SP said that inappropriate behaviour toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

Ali Raza directed the police officials to listen to the problems of every citizen who comes to the police station with respect, he said.

He said the welfare of police officers is among the top priorities of the Islamabad police, SP added.

He said Ali Raza further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active, and the problems faced by citizens and police officers should be resolved on a first priority basis.

