UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP PHP For Launching Awareness Campaign At Educational Institutes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

SP PHP for launching awareness campaign at educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Zubaida Parveen directed officers to launch awareness campaign at educational institutes about one wheeling and under age drivers.

In a notification issued for all PHP officers, SP PHP said that education of traffic rules must be given to children from school level. She said that ratio of road accidents can be minimized through creating awareness from grassroots level.

She said, in a statement, that 15-day campaign has been started by PHP against under age drivers and one wheeling adding that nine FIRs have been registered so far against violators.

Zubaida Parveen added that violators would be sent to jail and action would be taken against parents of under age drivers.

She urged parents and teachers to play their role in creating awareness among children in order to protect their kids and others from losses.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Jail Road Traffic Wheeling Philippine Peso All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

4 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

4 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

19 minutes ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

49 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.