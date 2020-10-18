SP PHP for launching awareness campaign at educational institutes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Zubaida Parveen directed officers to launch awareness campaign at educational institutes about one wheeling and under age drivers.

In a notification issued for all PHP officers, SP PHP said that education of traffic rules must be given to children from school level. She said that ratio of road accidents can be minimized through creating awareness from grassroots level.

She said, in a statement, that 15-day campaign has been started by PHP against under age drivers and one wheeling adding that nine FIRs have been registered so far against violators.

Zubaida Parveen added that violators would be sent to jail and action would be taken against parents of under age drivers.

She urged parents and teachers to play their role in creating awareness among children in order to protect their kids and others from losses.