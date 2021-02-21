SP PHP for refresher courses to enhance professional skills, abilities of officials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Range, Huma Naseeb, conducted a formal inspection of PHP Post Boapur Multan here on Sunday.

During the inspection, Huma Naseeb issued orders to conduct weapon handling and first aid refreshing courses to enhance the professional skills and abilities of PHP officials.

An open forum was held to resolve departmental and personal grievances of PHP officials across the district and ordered to concerned officials for immediate and efficient solution.

Appropriate steps will be taken to further improve kitchen gardening and plantation arrangements at the post level and thousands of new plants will be planted across the range and proper care will be taken to meet the Prime Minister's and Chief Minister's vision against climate change.

said SP PHP. Spring tree plantation campaign of Punjab Highway Patrol Multan Region was initiated by her by planting saplings at the post and she also gave instructions to all officers and employees of the offices and posts for compulsory compliance.

On this occasion, special prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country was made.