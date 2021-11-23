SP PHP for refresher courses to enhance professional skills of officials

SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Range, Madam Namreen here on Tuesday conducted a formal inspection of PHP Post Dera Sanawan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :SP Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Multan Range, Madam Namreen here on Tuesday conducted a formal inspection of PHP Post Dera Sanawan.

During the inspection, she issued orders to conduct weapon handling and first aid refresher courses to enhance the professional skills and abilities of the officials, said a PHP spokesman Imran Arif Siyal.

An open forum was held to resolve departmental and personal grievances of PHP officials across the district and ordered to concerned officials for immediate solution.

Appropriate steps would be taken to further improve kitchen gardening and plantation arrangements at the post level and thousands of new plants would be planted across the range, she said.

She also initiated a tree plantation campaign of PHP Multan Region by planting a sapling at the post and also gave instructions to all officers and employees for compulsory compliance.

On the occasion, special prayer was also offered for the country's progress and prosperity.