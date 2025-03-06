Open Menu

SP Potohar Holds Khuli Kachehri At Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar Talha Wali held a Khuli Kachehri (open court) at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, the SP listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the concerned police officials on the spot to resolve them.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that immediate steps were taken to ensure the provision of justice to the people at their doorstep according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He directed the officials to resolve the people's grievances marked to the concerned within the given time frame and ensure the best delivery of services to the people at Police stations.

