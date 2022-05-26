UrduPoint.com

SP Potohar Holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab on Thursday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab on Thursday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to solve public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers'' concerned were also present.

Several citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SP.

Rana Abdul Wahab also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers'' concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO and SPs were holding 'Khuli Kutchery' to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO and SPs within shortest possible time frame, he added.

