SP Potohar Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Thursday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, Police Officers under Punjab's open door policy are holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SP on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

He said, all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard.

The spokesman informed that the SPs were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

