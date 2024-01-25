Open Menu

SP Potohar Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 06:12 PM

SP Potohar holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Nasir Nawaz on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Thursday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Nasir Nawaz on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Thursday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, Police Officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The SP on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rawalpindi Nasir Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Cummins clinches ICC Men’s cricketer of the year ..

Cummins clinches ICC Men’s cricketer of the year 2023

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 ..

Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls

6 minutes ago
 CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three differe ..

CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 lawbreakers

Police arrest 11 lawbreakers

6 minutes ago
 European stocks drop before ECB rate call

European stocks drop before ECB rate call

14 minutes ago
 E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Tes ..

E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service

15 minutes ago
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Pre ..

Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency

19 minutes ago
 Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Pre ..

Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency

21 minutes ago
 Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic ..

Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..

23 minutes ago
 Art exhibition held at PAC

Art exhibition held at PAC

21 minutes ago
 Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religi ..

Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes

21 minutes ago
 Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four ye ..

Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan