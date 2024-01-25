SP Potohar Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 06:12 PM
Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Nasir Nawaz on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Thursday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar, Nasir Nawaz on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Thursday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.
According to a police spokesman, Police Officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' to provide relief to the citizens.
He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.
The SP on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.
The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.
He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.
Recent Stories
Cummins clinches ICC Men’s cricketer of the year 2023
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls
CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers
European stocks drop before ECB rate call
E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..
Art exhibition held at PAC
Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes
Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 20,000 kites, 150 string rolls6 minutes ago
-
CDA to install pedestrian bridges at three different places6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 11 lawbreakers6 minutes ago
-
E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Park launches Driving Test Service15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency19 minutes ago
-
Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency21 minutes ago
-
Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: Experts23 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition held at PAC21 minutes ago
-
20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets21 minutes ago
-
No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawaz32 minutes ago
-
The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes workshop30 minutes ago