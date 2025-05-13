SP Potohar Holds Open Court At Civil Lines Police Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police SP Potohar Talha Wali held an open court at Civil Lines Police Station to address public complaints and ensure quick solutions.
Among others, SDPO Civil Lines Circle, SHO Civil Lines, chowki in-charges, and investigation officers were present.
Citizens registered their complaints directly on the occasion.
Acting promptly, SP Talha Wali issued on-the-spot orders to resolve issues raised by citizens.
Talha Wali said that police stations must work efficiently to address citizens’ concerns.
He emphasized that no negligence will be tolerated in dealing with public complaints.
He added that, following the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, efforts are being made to provide justice at the doorstep of every citizen.
He directed all officers to ensure the best possible service delivery at the police station level.
The open court is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen trust between the public and police through transparency and prompt action, he concluded.
