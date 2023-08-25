SP Potohar pays surprise visit to Naseerabad police station

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan here on Friday paid a surprise visit to Naseerabad Police Station and instructed the Police officers to perform their duties diligently.

He inspected the front desk, records, lockup, and building of the police station and ordered the officials to take measures to facilitate the public.

He said that negligence on part of the police officials in public service delivery would not be tolerated, adding that all-out efforts should be made to resolve complaints of the citizens at the police station level.

The SP directed the police officers to protect the life and property of the citizens and accelerate ongoing operations against proclaimed offenders and other wanted accused.