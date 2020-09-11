UrduPoint.com
SP Punjab Highways Patrol Urges Drivers To Avoid High Beam Lights

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:43 PM

SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Zubaida Parveen urged drivers to avoid using high beam lights on vehicles to protect themselves and others from mishaps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :SP Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Zubaida Parveen urged drivers to avoid using high beam lights on vehicles to protect themselves and others from mishaps.

In a statment issued here on Friday, SP PHP said that high beam lights can cause accidents on roads. He said that high beam lights make opposite side driver almost blind which could cause accidents on highways. He urged drivers to avoid using such lights in order to protect themselves and others.

She directed joint traffic management team to organise different sessions to create awareness among masses. She said that it is top priority of the PHP to ensure all measures to provide safe roads and travelling to road users. She said that after the awareness campaign, strict action would be taken against violators.

Zubaida Parveen directed all PHP post Incharge to pay special focus on the issue and guide drivers individually in order aware them about disadvantages of such violations.

