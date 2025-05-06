SP Rawal Chairs Meeting To Review Cases Progress, Law Enforcement Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:37 PM
Superintendent of Police Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Rawal Division police officers to review the progress on ongoing investigation of cases and law enforcement operations
The meeting was attended by the station house officers (SHOs) of the Division.
SP Raja issued clear directives regarding the swift arrest of suspects involved in cases of robbery, murder, theft, and street crime, as well as the collection of crucial evidence.
He emphasized that all pending investigations must be concluded on merit and without delay.
He stressed that eradicating the menace of narcotics was a top priority and for that coordinated strategies be implemented against drug suppliers.
He further said that special teams had been formed to apprehend proclaimed offenders. He instructed all officers to accelerate the ongoing crackdown against wanted criminals, enhance patrolling systems, maintain both manual and computerized records at police stations, and address public complaints on a priority basis.
SP Raja reiterated that as the safety and well-being of citizens was the foremost duty of the police, and for that all available resources were being utilized.
