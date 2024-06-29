Open Menu

SP Rawal Conducts Khuli Katchery To Address Public Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, held a 'Khuli Katchery' in Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday to address the grievances of the people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Faisal Saleem on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, held a ‘Khuli Katchery’ in Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday to address the grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the police officers under the Punjab’s open door policy, were holding ‘Khuli Katcheries’ to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Katchery’.

On the occasion, the SP said that ‘Khuli Katcheries’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

He said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard.

The spokesman informed that the SPs were holding ‘Khuli Katcheries’ to provide relief to the citizens.

