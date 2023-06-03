UrduPoint.com

SP Rawal Town Hold Khuli Katchery To Address Public Complaints

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Town Faisal Saleem on Saturday held Khuli Kutchery here at Police Line Headquarter to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police, Rawal Town Faisal Saleem on Saturday held Khuli Kutchery here at Police Line Headquarter to solve public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers'' concerned were also present.

Several citizens on this occasion registered their complaints and presented applications to the SP.

Faisal Saleem also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers'' concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO and SPs were holding 'Khuli Kutchery' to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO and SPs within shortest possible time frame, he added.

