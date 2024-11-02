SP Rawal Town holds open court to address people’s grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Town Muhammad Haseeb Raja held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in Police Lines Headquarters here Saturday to address grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, police officers under Punjab's open door policy were holding open courts to provide relief to the citizens.

He informed that the SP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit a report on the complaint submitted by the citizens.

The SP said the open courts were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The SP issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and submit reports within the given time frame.

He said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards.