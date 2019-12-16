SP recommends disciplinary action against four police officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Only those police officials will retain at police stations resolving public complaints on priority basis while others involved in sluggish policing will have to face disciplinary action.

It was stated by Superintendent of Police (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh while reviewing the performance of Police Investigation Officers working in police stations of Industrial Area Zone.

The Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations falling in this Zone and Investigation Officers were also present on the occasion.

The SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh reviewed the performance of each Investigation Officers and recommended disciplinary action against two officers for showing poor performance.

He directed to serve show cause notices to two police officers while three were awarded for showing good performance.

Zubair Ahmed Sheikh directed to launch crackdown and operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, professional alm-seekers and other criminal elements.

Those possessing illegal weapons should be nabbed and strict action to be taken against anti-social elements, he said.

The SP (Industrial Area) said those police officers showing good performance would be encouraged and special prizes would be given to them.