SP reviews performance of Investigation Officers, Muharrars

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan on Tuesday held separate meetings with investigation officers and Muharrars to review their performances.

According to a police spokesman, the SP Investigation Tank made a detailed review of the crime ratio and the performance of the investigation staff.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the investigation staff and directed them to probe the cases with hard work, transparency, and honesty.

He was of the view that investigation was the backbone of the police department and that justice depends on the pen of investigating officer.

The SP directed the officers to complete underway cases at the earliest to provide justice to the oppressed people through a fair and transparent investigation.

He said the investigation of all the serious cases must bring to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

He said directed that the investigation officer must remain in touch with the complainant besides making efforts for the arrest of the accused. The complainant should be informed about the progress of the investigation.

He said the evidence collected from the crime scene plays an important role in bringing the investigation to a logical conclusion, directing the Investigation Officers to personally visit the crime scene and collect the evidence in case of serious cases like murder, kidnapping, dacoity, and others.