Open Menu

SP Reviews Performance Of Investigation Officers, Muharrars

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 06:39 PM

SP reviews performance of Investigation Officers, Muharrars

Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan on Tuesday held separate meetings with investigation officers and Muharrars to review their performance

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan on Tuesday held separate meetings with investigation officers and Muharrars to review their performances.

According to a police spokesman, the SP Investigation Tank made a detailed review of the crime ratio and the performance of the investigation staff.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the investigation staff and directed them to probe the cases with hard work, transparency, and honesty.

He was of the view that investigation was the backbone of the police department and that justice depends on the pen of investigating officer.

The SP directed the officers to complete underway cases at the earliest to provide justice to the oppressed people through a fair and transparent investigation.

He said the investigation of all the serious cases must bring to a logical conclusion as soon as possible.

He said directed that the investigation officer must remain in touch with the complainant besides making efforts for the arrest of the accused. The complainant should be informed about the progress of the investigation.

He said the evidence collected from the crime scene plays an important role in bringing the investigation to a logical conclusion, directing the Investigation Officers to personally visit the crime scene and collect the evidence in case of serious cases like murder, kidnapping, dacoity, and others.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Visit Progress Nasir Tank Peruvian Nuevo Sol All From

Recent Stories

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

3 minutes ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

3 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

7 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

14 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

7 minutes ago
Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express ..

Intellectuals condemn Jaranwala incident, express solidarity with Christian com ..

7 minutes ago
 Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan div ..

Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

7 minutes ago
 MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housin ..

MDA to allocate plots for police martyrs in housing societies

7 minutes ago
 100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the worl ..

100 days to COP28: UAE readies to welcome the world to deliver transformative cl ..

44 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa Trust to set up more facilities to deal w ..

Al-Shifa Trust to set up more facilities to deal with influx of eye patients

1 second ago
 Pakistan's Hamza Saeed clinch bronze in World Taek ..

Pakistan's Hamza Saeed clinch bronze in World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games 20 ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan