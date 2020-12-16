UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SP Reviews Police Performance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:06 PM

SP reviews police performance

Superintendent of Police Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Saddar Barooni Police Station to review the performance of the officials here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Saddar Barooni Police Station to review the performance of the officials here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

During the visit, the SP also inspected the record and cleanliness measures.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The SP said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Saddar

Recent Stories

Never forget dark APS attack day: Ali Zaidi

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates over Rs 14.067 bln PHA ..

5 minutes ago

US Calls Vietnam, Switzerland Currency Manipulator ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue to facilitate Afghan peace pr ..

5 minutes ago

APS tragedy reminds commitment to spread education ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner imposes section 144 to maintai ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.