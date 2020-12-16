SP reviews police performance

Superintendent of Police Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Saddar Barooni Police Station to review the performance of the officials here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Superintendent of Police Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed conducted a surprise visit to Saddar Barooni Police Station to review the performance of the officials here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

During the visit, the SP also inspected the record and cleanliness measures.

Furthermore, SP directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The SP said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.