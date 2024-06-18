SP reviews security, traffic arrangements in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar on Tuesday visited Malika-e-Kohsar Murree to review the security and traffic arrangements during second day of Eid ul Azha.

He praised the traffic police officers for their hard work in ensuring the convenience of tourists and to maintain traffic flow.

Over 700 officers and jawan from the Rawalpindi Police are performing security and assistance duties, he added.

Additionally, around 300 traffic police officers have been deployed to manage traffic flow and provide tourists with effective route information.

Khokhar emphasized that the safety and guidance of tourists in Murree are top priorities, and every effort will be made to help facilitate them.