SP Rural directs crackdown against criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Peshawar Tariq Mahmood Khan has directed further acceleration of crackdown against criminals and indiscriminate action against narcotics sellers, qabza mafia and other criminals.

He issued these directives during a Crime Preventive Meeting at Police Club with Police officers of the Rural Division on Sunday. Besides, DSPs and SHOs, investigative offices and incharges of sub-police stations also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed crime situations and issued special directives for their prevention.

The SP Rural has also directed police stations for conducting a comprehensive crackdown against ice drug and narcotics sellers around educational institutions.

He also directed the security audit of all major and sensitive buildings and bringing more improvement in their security. He has also directed early completion of investigations into blind murder cases.

They were further directed to complete investigation in such cases within a period of two weeks.

Police stations were also directed for full concentration on the security of the worship places of minorities. He also directed for provision of immediate legal assistance and registration of cases of complainants.