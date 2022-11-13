UrduPoint.com

SP Rural Directs Crackdown Against Criminals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SP Rural directs crackdown against criminals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Peshawar Tariq Mahmood Khan has directed further acceleration of crackdown against criminals and indiscriminate action against narcotics sellers, qabza mafia and other criminals.

He issued these directives during a Crime Preventive Meeting at Police Club with Police officers of the Rural Division on Sunday. Besides, DSPs and SHOs, investigative offices and incharges of sub-police stations also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed crime situations and issued special directives for their prevention.

The SP Rural has also directed police stations for conducting a comprehensive crackdown against ice drug and narcotics sellers around educational institutions.

He also directed the security audit of all major and sensitive buildings and bringing more improvement in their security. He has also directed early completion of investigations into blind murder cases.

They were further directed to complete investigation in such cases within a period of two weeks.

Police stations were also directed for full concentration on the security of the worship places of minorities. He also directed for provision of immediate legal assistance and registration of cases of complainants.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Police Criminals Sunday All

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.